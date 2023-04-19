Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Merck & Co., Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $291.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.