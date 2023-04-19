Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on KGC. Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.