Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Raised by Analyst

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kronos Bio in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kronos Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the third quarter valued at about $4,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 320.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 612,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 30.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 450,780 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 439,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286,235 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

