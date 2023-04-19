Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGC. Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

