Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Raised by Analyst

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,750,605 shares in the company, valued at $139,260,627.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,298,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 62,113 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

