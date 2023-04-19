Hammerhead Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:HHRS)

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hammerhead Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hammerhead Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Hammerhead Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

HHRS stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hammerhead Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

