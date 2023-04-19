Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hess Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. Hess has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.