National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

