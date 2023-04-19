Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Entergy Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Entergy in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.41.

NYSE ETR opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

