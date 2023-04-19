FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report released on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on FE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.