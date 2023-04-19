Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $328,000.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $278.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

