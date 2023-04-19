Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $280,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 230,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUC opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

