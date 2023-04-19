Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $284,000 Stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBXG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth about $159,000.

NBXG stock opened at 10.01 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of 7.70 and a 1-year high of 12.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is 10.03 and its 200-day moving average is 9.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

