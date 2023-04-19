Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Insider Activity

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

