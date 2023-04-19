New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.78 Million Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 589,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Pure Storage worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

