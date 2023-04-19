New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.64 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Pool worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 69.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.18.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.40. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $473.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.