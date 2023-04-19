Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 44 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.27.

HCA opened at $271.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.88. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.