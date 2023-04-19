New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,000 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533 in the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

