Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,488 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

