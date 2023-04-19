New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,743 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $163.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.26. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $217.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

