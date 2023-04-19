New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 9,719 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $16,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.05.

NTAP opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.