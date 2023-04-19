New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $16,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Incyte stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

