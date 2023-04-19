New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,145 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $58,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,735 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.