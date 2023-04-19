UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $21.91

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $20.80. UBS Group shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 1,594,119 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

