Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.52. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 496,100 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 610,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.