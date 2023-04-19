Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Shares Gap Down to $46.36

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.36, but opened at $43.69. Bank of New York Mellon shares last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 3,758,749 shares.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.46.

The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

