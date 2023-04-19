Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Shares Gap Down to $46.36

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.36, but opened at $43.69. Bank of New York Mellon shares last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 3,758,749 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.46.
Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.
Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
Further Reading
