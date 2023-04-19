CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.05. CommScope shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 928,503 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

CommScope Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 2.3% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after buying an additional 710,698 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

