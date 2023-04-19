Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $69.91

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.91, but opened at $67.12. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 3,932,954 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,160 shares of company stock worth $1,101,520 and have sold 156,632 shares worth $10,456,432. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after buying an additional 1,775,711 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after buying an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,424,122 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after buying an additional 482,122 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

