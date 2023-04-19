Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.27. Hesai Group shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 40,688 shares.

HSAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Hesai Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

