Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.93.

NYSE CP opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after buying an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

