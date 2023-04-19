MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.35. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 46,654 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $4.80. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

