M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

