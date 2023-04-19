M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.10.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.