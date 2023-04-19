German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Financial Comparison

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares German American Bancorp and CB Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $278.06 million 3.25 $81.82 million $2.78 11.01 CB Financial Services $50.16 million 2.15 $11.25 million $2.18 9.68

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 29.43% 16.77% 1.49% CB Financial Services 19.55% 9.75% 0.78%

Dividends

This table compares German American Bancorp and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. German American Bancorp pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CB Financial Services pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and CB Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of German American Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for German American Bancorp and CB Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 CB Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

German American Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.04%. CB Financial Services has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.43%. Given German American Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats CB Financial Services on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations. Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, PA.

