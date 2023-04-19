Analyzing Hour Loop (HOUR) and The Competition

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hour Loop to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -40.75 Hour Loop Competitors $2.75 billion -$203.88 million -2.84

Hour Loop’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 133 632 1092 19 2.53

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hour Loop and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hour Loop currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 73.27%. Given Hour Loop’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -18.77% -63.40% -13.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s rivals have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

