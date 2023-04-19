M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.10.

NYSE MTB opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.80. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 42.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

