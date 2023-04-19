Mizuho Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $56.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BSX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

