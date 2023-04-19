Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKPNY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.57) to €4.40 ($4.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

About Koninklijke KPN

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0824 dividend. This is a boost from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%.

(Get Rating)

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

Read More

