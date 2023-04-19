Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$17.00 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.00 and a beta of 1.14. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$11.39.

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.