Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.84. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

