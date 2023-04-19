Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Lifted by Analyst

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cardinal Energy in a report released on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

TSE:CJ opened at C$7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.18. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

