Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.33.

TSE DPM opened at C$10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.74. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.41 and a 12 month high of C$10.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,163 shares of company stock valued at $470,008. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

