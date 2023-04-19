Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.14.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$15.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.42. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$334.27 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 40.58%.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

