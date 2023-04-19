Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

FVI stock opened at C$5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.26. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.82 and a 12 month high of C$5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

