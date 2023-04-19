Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Gear Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price objective on shares of Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 4.08. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.