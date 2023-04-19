Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Karora Resources Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Price Performance

About Karora Resources

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$4.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.38 and a 12-month high of C$7.52. The company has a market cap of C$801.73 million, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.87.

(Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.