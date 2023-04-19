Analysts Offer Predictions for International Petroleum Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$348.22 million during the quarter.

