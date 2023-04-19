New Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NGD. Laurentian cut their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.55.

New Gold Price Performance

New Gold stock opened at C$1.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$2.37.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$221.04 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.