K92 Mining Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

K92 Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.89. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.01 and a 12-month high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

