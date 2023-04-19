Desjardins Comments on Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.13.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE LUG opened at C$17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.36. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$518,238.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. Corporate insiders own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

